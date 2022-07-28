10 Terrifying War Drones That Give Us Chills

Modern warfare and national defense make for big business the world over. Countless dollars, pounds, rubles, and yuan are spent by nations trying to stay one step ahead of the next. With the largest military budget in the world, the United States is a leader in the development and production of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, or UAV, but is fast becoming just one of many nations around the world to build and export the technology.

The American MQ-1 Predator could be considered the first of the modern UAVs. It was capable of long-range flight to perform reconnaissance or strike a target with hellfire missiles. It was used extensively in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan from the early 2000s until it was retired in 2018. Since then, not only has it been replaced with an upgraded model, but dozens more UAVs have entered service and there are dozens more in development. The UAV has completely changed how military operations are executed (via the BBC), giving commanders precise information about troop movements and changing battlefield conditions at a moment's notice.

Newer UAVs will continue to push the boundaries of what is capable and electronic warfare capabilities will make these vehicles more terrifying than ever. Pitting formidable forces with sophisticated high-tech equipment against each other can cause devastating results for civilians caught in the crossfire. Hopefully, you will never have to face any of these terrifying war machines — but here are ten that give us chills.