Here's Why This F35 Is So Shiny

One core functionality of any effective military aircraft is the capacity to evade detection by enemy forces. This is true when engaging other air combat units, and when considering the grounded sensor arrays that are used to locate and track aircraft. One of the Navy's F-35s was recently spotted with a shiny, mirrorlike finish throughout the body of the aircraft (via The Drive). The plane in question is deployed as part of the Navy's Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), known as the Vampires (via NAVY AIRPAC). Similar mirror finishes have been seen on other aircraft, most notably the F-22. This type of mirrorlike, shiny finish along the body of an aircraft is designed specifically to disrupt radar detection as well as visual identification while flying through the air. Key Aero notes that a wide range of color schemes have been employed throughout air combat history to achieve these aims.

On a previous F-35 model, it was apparent that these tiles would give off a flat gray appearance at one angle and be reflective at another. But this isn't the only technical detail pushed into the F-35 layout. Military Machine reports that 360-degree combat monitoring and awareness are enmeshed in the F-35, and upgrades over ground mapping capacity have pushed what is capable in aerial combat and defensive maneuverability to the limits.

Business Insider notes that these chrome finishes may be applied to aircraft in an effort to shield their signatures from infrared spectrum detection. Of course, stealth is always a must when working with combat vessels, and so the Navy and Air Force have been experimenting with different finishes and aircraft construction to minimize noticeability for as long as air fighting has been a part of war.