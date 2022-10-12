The 15 Best Land Rovers Of All Time

Following the Second World War, British manufacturer Rover was looking for ways to expand its lineup into new segments. One of the most capable vehicles to emerge as a result of the war was the Willys-Overland Jeep, a favorite of both American and British soldiers. Rover decided to develop its own version of the Jeep, designed primarily for use on agricultural land. Christened the "Land Rover," the car launched in 1948 and quickly gained popularity, selling 8,000 units in its first year and attracting the attention of the British Army.

The following year, the Army commissioned Rover to build a military version of the agricultural vehicle, and shortly after that, the Royal Family requested its own custom-built "State Review" car. Since those initial successes, Britain's original SUV has been through countless evolutions, with a focus in recent years on luxury and off-road capability. Its priciest models are a world away from the brand's humble roots, but no matter what, Land Rover has always ensured that its vehicles remain some of the most capable off-roaders on the market.