2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition gets new colors and bespoke detailing

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most powerful SUV from Land Rover. But for 2022, the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition has received a few bespoke elements from the SV Bespoke Group, the same folks behind the custom Jag F-Type Heritage 60 Edition. The SUV will debut at Salon Privé, Blenheim Palace, UK, on September 1, 2021.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is available in three exclusive colors: Satin Ligurian Black, Gloss Marl Gray, and Gloss Maya Blue. All paint colors receive a contrasting Gloss Narvik Black roof for a sportier appearance. Bespoke elements include black knurled Range Rover lettering on the hood and tailgate with Fuji White edging. Meanwhile, the same white treatment is evident on the side fender vents.

Also new is a body-color carbon fiber hood to reduce weight. The hood has accompanying air vents as a telltale sign of the herculean muscle awaiting underneath. Other custom touches include 22-inch forged alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and black detailing on the mirror caps, front grille, and tailgate.

“Range Rover Sport SVR redefined Land Rover high-performance capability when it was introduced in 2014,” said Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Land Rover SV Bespoke. “The SV Bespoke personalization features of this Ultimate edition elevate its appeal even further.”

Under its carbon fiber hood is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine pumping out 567 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, enough brute force to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is at 176 mph, making the Range Rover Sport SVR one of the fastest SUVs for the money.

Inside, the Ultimate Edition gets chrome SV Bespoke B-pillar badges, illuminated treadplates, anodized metal pedal shifters, and light performance seats with embossed SVR logos. Other standard goodies include sport-tuned air suspension, a 19-speaker Meridian audio system, and four-zone auto climate control. Advanced safety features like lane-keeping assist, parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention warning, and a surround-view camera are all standard, too.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is available to order now. The base MSRP starts at $143,000, about $26,000 more than a standard Range Rover Sport SVR.