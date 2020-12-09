Jaguar F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition gives E-type icon a fitting tribute

Jaguar’s iconic E-Type is about to celebrate its 60th birthday, and the British automaker plans to mark the milestone with a super-limited-run of F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition cars. Based on the F-TYPE R, the commemorative cars will distinguish themselves with a classic paint color from Jaguar’s back-catalog.

That’s Sherwood Green, a color that was offered on the E-Type in the 1960s, but which hasn’t been made available on Jaguar’s cars since. It’s a particularly distinctive shade, too, solid rather than metallic or pearlescent.

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition cars will be hand-finished, and only offered in the special green. Inside, there’ll be an extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor interior, pairing two leather finishes. The dashboard will get a special aluminum console finisher, which Jaguar says is inspired by the rear-view mirror casing from the E-Type.

The Performance seats will get embossed E-Type 60th anniversary logos, and there’ll be E-Type 60 badging too. They’re borrowed from the limited-edition run of E-Type 60 Collection vehicles, of which Jaguar Classic is building a small series. Finally, there’ll be commemorative tread plates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque, and Caraway-edged carpet mats.

While obviously designed to be a conspicuous nod back to the classic cars, that’s not to say this particular F-TYPE will be slow. Thanks to the supercharged V8 it’ll pack 575 horsepower, enough for 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Top speed is 186 mph.

Jaguar will offer both coupe and convertible versions, each with Diamond-Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Gloss Black and Chrome exterior accents, and matching black brake calipers. They’ll be all-wheel drive as standard.

As you might expect, though, Jaguar Classic isn’t going to be outdone in the celebration. It’s building six limited-edition matched pairs – a restored 3.8-liter 1960s E-Type 9600 HP and a 77 RW – which it will be calling the E-Type 60 Collection.

Pricing for the limited-run cars has not been confirmed, but it’s worth noting that a regular F-TYPE R coupe starts from $130,200.