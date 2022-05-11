2023 Range Rover Sport Promises V8 Today And A Full EV To Come

First came the new Range Rover, now the new 2023 Range Rover Sport, and those in the market for a sleek luxury SUV have two options with the promise of all-electric versions in the pipeline. Unveiled this week, the Range Rover Sport takes the sleek styling of its sibling and coaxes it into something more athletic, with a swooping roofline pairing neatly with the flush glazing and retractable handles.

Land Rover

As with the Range Rover, there's a new grille flanked by redesigned LED lights. Land Rover says they're the slimmest headlamps fitted to any of its vehicles. At the rear, the tailgate gets more LED lights and the longest spoiler ever on a Range Rover. It's not just aesthetics, either: the coefficient of drag is down to 0.29.

A Dynamic model throws on Satin Grey alloy wheels with Satin Burnished Copper trim, plus Matte Graphite Atlas badging. Inside, there's a mixture of classic materials like leather and wood, with new options like Ultrafabrics for those who want to skew more sustainable.