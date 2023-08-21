The Story Behind Why Jeremy Clarkson Was Fired From Top Gear

The BBC's long-running automotive show, "Top Gear," has seen a lot of changes over the decades. Still, perhaps none was as surprising as the firing of popular host Jeremy Clarkson in 2015 and the subsequent resignation of his co-hosts, Richard Hammond and James May. Throughout Clarkson's tenure as host of a rebooted version of the show starting in 2002 (he also co-hosted the previous version in the '80s and '90s), the show attracted large numbers of new fans — namely, younger people and viewers from outside of the U.K. It was the most popular the show had ever been, and the BBC was seemingly pleased with its performance.

Through these years, however, controversy followed Clarkson everywhere he went. In particular, he was accused of making insensitive remarks or references on multiple highly-publicized occasions between 2011 and 2014. Finally, the BBC had enough and gave Clarkson a "final warning," as he called it.

In 2015, Clarkson attacked a producer on the show set, which ended with the producer being sent to the hospital. As a result, the BBC opted not to renew Clarkson's contract, effectively dismissing him from the show.