Amazon Reportedly Axing Jeremy Clarkson Shows After Harry & Meghan Comments

Variety reports that after a December column, penned by Clarkson and published by The Sun, was critical of Markle and laden with offensive comments, Amazon is very likely going to end its working relationship with him. That will essentially spell the end of "Clarkson's Farm" after the release of the currently commissioned seasons. "The Grand Tour" was already on its final season.

Clarkson released a statement on Instagram, apologizing for his comments about Markle. But that was likely not enough as press events surrounding Clarkson's Farm have already been cancelled. The press events were scheduled prior to the column in question being published.

Clarkson says the streaming service is not at all pleased. But, as of now, Amazon has declined to make official statement on the matter, according to Variety. Neither James May nor Richard Hammond, his cohosts on "The Grand Tour," have made any statements regarding Clarkson's future employment as of yet.