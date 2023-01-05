Amazon's Layoffs Are Worse Than Originally Reported As Company Plans To Cut 18k Positions

The Big Tech financial winter continues to roar, but at a much larger scale than what was initially predicted. Amazon is leading the layoff trend right after the holiday season. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has today announced between the initial workforce reduction plans that were announced in November last year and now, the company plans to "eliminate just over 18,000 roles."

The biggest chunk of the sacking is happening across the Amazon Store and the People Experience and Technology (PXT) departments. The rest of the marching orders have been communicated within the Devices and Books business, which covers some well-known brands and products such as Alexa, Kindle, Ring, Eero, and Fire TV.

Discussing the business prospects of the year ahead, Jassy notes that it has "been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years." Amazon is not the only company sharing that rhetoric. Meta gave a similar explanation as it announced plans to lay off thousands of employees, and so have several other companies in recent months. Elon Musk has tweeted that companies need to cut their spending, pause acquisitions, and focus on frugal efficiency as he aggressively cut down Twitter's workforce.