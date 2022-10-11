Here's What Happened To The Infamous Porsche 928 From The 'Top Gear' Patagonia Special

The infamous Porsche 928 featured in the "Top Gear: Patagonia Special" endured a tumultuous journey that ended in tragedy. "Top Gear's" Christmas special saw the show's presenters — Richard Hammond, James May, and Jeremy Clarkson — on a long drive to Argentina. While the three of them each drove distinct sports cars, it was Clarkson's Porsche 928 that stirred a ruckus. Now, the 928 is renowned by many as an iconic movie car, but this particular unit is known for all the wrong reasons. On the outside, there wasn't anything unusual about the infamous "Top Gear" Porsche. Clarkson even managed to drive it for long distances ... Until the entire crew was stricken by an angry mob, that is. Apparently, this was due to the Porsche 928 license plate (H982 FKL) appearing to be a reference to the Falklands War.

For those wondering how the connection was made, the license plate coincidentally looks like it's written as "1982 Falkland", which was when and where the war occurred. It cost the lives of many Argentinian and British soldiers, with tensions over Falkland Islands sovereignty still persisting decades later, according to National Geographic. By the end of the "Top Gear" episode, the production team had to abandon the cars in Argentina due to the incessant attacks from the angry locals. The question is: Was the controversial Porsche 928 license plate a publicity stunt gone wrong or simply an honest mistake?