Why This California License Plate Is Valued At Over $24 Million

The most expensive license plate in the world isn't just ridiculously costly, it's also the first of its kind. A California vanity plate comprised of only two characters, "MM," is currently being valued (and maybe sold) for a ludicrous price of $24.3 million. No, it isn't made of precious metals, but rather, it's because there are only 12 other examples of plates containing two repeating characters, according to DuPont Registry. While this alone already makes it a rarity, it also comes with the prestige of being the first license plate in the world to be paired with a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as well.

This license plate comes with a QR code embedded on its back side, which links to an address showing proof-of-ownership of the NFT. This makes the vanity plate tied to a digital asset that's priced at 5,888 Ethereum, which is worth about $11.1 million as of writing. It's possible to transfer vanity plates to new owners in California, making this historic license plate/NFT combo a valuable investment that can change hands multiple times (via Motor1). The question now is, will it even be worth investing in?