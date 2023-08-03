Every Toyota Land Cruiser Generation Ranked From Best To Worst

This may seem like a controversial pick for the best generation of Toyota Land Cruisers, but that's because it encompasses so many versions of the SUV. Several J200 models — including 2009, 2012, and 2019 Land Cruisers — that come from this generation are arguably the best the line has ever produced, which is why it ranks high. However, a few of the biggest duds in the Land Cruiser's varied history also come from this era, like the 2008 and 2013 models. In 2008, the Land Cruiser had issues with its key fob, and its air conditioning system tended to rust quickly and cause the A/C to break down suddenly. The headlights on the 2013 Land Cruiser also could fail suddenly, a particularly serious and dangerous problem.

But the Land Cruiser really shined for most of this generation. The J200 series shared the Lexus LX 570's platform and design and received two facelifts during this period. It was given stronger suspension, safety sensors, better protection from rollovers, and more airbags. It implemented a lot of advancements the automotive industry as a whole had made in the 21st century. Even the inferior 2013 model had included all previously-optional safety and luxury features as standard. This generation also saw several driver-assist tools included, and, despite being a luxury SUV, the J200 was still modestly priced. Models from this era had a Kelley Blue Book consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5, and an Edmunds Consumer Rating of 4.7 out of 5 for most of its run.