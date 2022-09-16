The Deadliest Defects In Automotive History

Modern cars are on the whole now safer than ever, with better crash protection and technology that can help drivers stay alert to potential hazards. In 2022, a record 101 vehicles were awarded an IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus award, and yet the number of road deaths reached a 20-year high the same year. So, why are more Americans dying on the roads despite the fact that new cars are getting safer?

Well, there's no simple answer, but part of the reason might be that there are still plenty of older cars on the road that are driving around with potentially deadly safety defects. A spate of wide-reaching recalls has hit the industry over the past few decades, concerning everything from shrapnel-filled airbags to inadequately protected gas tanks that can explode on impact. These recalls have hit tens of millions of cars, costing manufacturers billions in fines and lawsuits. Yet, as they reel from the impact of these scandals on their end-of-year earnings reports, there are hundreds of families left mourning for lost loved ones that were killed directly as a result of these carmakers' negligence. Over the years, there have been dozens of reports of drivers and bystanders being killed by defective automobiles, but these ten faults are among the deadliest in U.S. history.