How To Check If Your Car Has Been Affected By A Dangerous Vehicle Defect
Earlier this year, there was a huge recall impacting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. A faulty anti-lock brake module was prone to catching fire even if the vehicle wasn't running. Overall, 357,000 Hyundais and 126,000 Kias were part of the recall.
Today the recall is still active, and owners are encouraged to take their cars to a Kia or Hyundai dealership to get the issue resolved. Unfortunately, upwards of 50 million vehicles are driving around with open recalls, according to USA Today.
But there is no need to be afraid. Safety recalls do not expire, and affected vehicles are required to be fixed by the brand's dealership. The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has a tool to check if your vehicle is part of an open recall. All you need is your car's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). As long as your vehicle is newer than 15 years old, the NHTSA's tool should show if your vehicle is part of any recalls.
How to check
The NHTSA's tool runs the VIN of your car and checks if there are any recalls. With that information, drivers can be informed on how to get the recall fixed and make sure their vehicle is safe to drive. For most vehicles, the VIN is on the lower left-hand side of the windshield or printed on the inside of the door frame. Once you enter the VIN, the tool will tell you whether or not your vehicle has a recall.
News of a safety recall can be scary. This recent one from Hyundai and Kia as well as the Takata airbag recalls don't always inspire a lot of confidence. The Takata airbag recall affected millions of vehicles across several brands and model years. However, as long as you stay informed and keep up to date with recall information, you can rest assured.
The NHTSA also recommends drivers install the SaferCar app on their smart device. The app allows users to stay up to date with any recall news and safety issues that may affect their vehicle.