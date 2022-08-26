How To Check If Your Car Has Been Affected By A Dangerous Vehicle Defect

Earlier this year, there was a huge recall impacting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. A faulty anti-lock brake module was prone to catching fire even if the vehicle wasn't running. Overall, 357,000 Hyundais and 126,000 Kias were part of the recall.

Today the recall is still active, and owners are encouraged to take their cars to a Kia or Hyundai dealership to get the issue resolved. Unfortunately, upwards of 50 million vehicles are driving around with open recalls, according to USA Today.

But there is no need to be afraid. Safety recalls do not expire, and affected vehicles are required to be fixed by the brand's dealership. The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has a tool to check if your vehicle is part of an open recall. All you need is your car's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). As long as your vehicle is newer than 15 years old, the NHTSA's tool should show if your vehicle is part of any recalls.