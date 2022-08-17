Cars That Were Basically Rolling Death Traps

On the whole, modern cars are safer than ever. A total of 101 vehicles were given the award of Top Safety Pick by the IIHS in 2022, an increase of roughly 10% over the previous year's results. Modern crash safety regulations demand an ever-increasing number of airbags, crumple zones, and driver assistance systems to be present in today's cars, reducing the risk of injuries even if the car is involved in an accident.

However, it's not always been this way. Over the decades, automakers have produced plenty of vehicles that, should they get into a crash, could turn into rolling death traps for the driver and passengers. Many of them have virtually zero impact protection, and some even came with design defects that made them inherently dangerous to drive. In some cases, the manufacturers of these cars were hauled to court and faced damages over their defective products. But, often, the only people punished were the poor souls that were unfortunate enough to buy one of these cars.