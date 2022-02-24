These Are The Safest Cars And SUVs Of 2022

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has just revealed the winners of its 2022 Top Safety Pick+ and Top Safety Pick awards. Awarded to a total of 101 vehicles, the awards are given following rigorous testing and are useful both for buyers and automakers. As car manufacturers continue improving the safety measures in their vehicles in order to obtain the Top Safety Pick+ award, safety-conscious buyers know which makes to gravitate towards.

The IIHS notes that there has been an increase in the number of cars that won the award in 2022 versus the number of winners in 2021. This year, 65 car models received the Top Safety Pick+ award, deeming them the safest on the market, and 36 models earned the lower-tier Top Safety Pick, adding up to 101 cars overall. These numbers were smaller last year, with a total of 90 cars that scored any award and only 49 recognized by the Top Safety Pick+.

In order to earn one of the IIHS awards, the vehicles are tested and rated in six different crashworthiness tests, including driver and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, head restraint tests, and roof strength. Good or acceptable headlights are required to score the top award, and the majority of vehicles showed improvements in this department compared to last year — a total of 31 cars were rated "good" where headlights are concerned, according to the institute.