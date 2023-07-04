The 12 Best SUVs From The Most Popular Brands, Ranked
The SUV is a relative newcomer in the history of the automobile that only played a minor role until the new millennium. However, the runaway successes of the Jeep Cherokee of the '80s — followed by an equally important run by the Ford Explorer in the '90s — paved the way for Americans of all stripes to have an SUV parked in their driveways, and the SUV it has become an indelible part of motoring culture worldwide.
Today, the SUV has become so popular and ubiquitous that many automakers are abandoning the sedan altogether, with others scaling back their car production while increasing SUV offerings. For better or worse, the SUV is the modern family car and has nearly completely replaced the station wagon of days past.
All of this change has left us with dozens of SUV models to choose from, ranging from small and economical to ultra-luxurious and extravagant. Nearly every carmaker has at least one SUV, and even exclusive marques such as Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Lotus have joined the fray to capitalize on the trend. This makes choosing a new SUV extraordinarily difficult because options are seemingly endless. Many facets can go into a decision in choosing one. Considering the overall package with an emphasis on style and capability, we offer you 12 of the best new SUV models from popular brands from better to best.
Jaguar I-Pace
Although its annual output pales in comparison to manufacturers such as Ford or Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar has always been a steadfast part of the automotive landscape, offering cars that sit on the edge of luxury and performance. Building cars that are engaging to drive while offering fine English craftsmanship with a touch of opulence is just the Jaguar way of doing things. This manner of automaking is evident in the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV.
Like the other automakers, Jaguar had to introduce an SUV to keep up with the competition. The all-electric I-Pace followed Jaguar's first SUV, the F-Pace, and is equipped with a motor for each wheel, offering full-time all-wheel-drive. The output of these motors amounts to a total of 395 horsepower, which is good, but the torque delivery of 513 lb-ft is what makes you feel it in the seat. The range is claimed to be 292 miles, and the 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds is genuine sports car territory. The charging time is a bit disappointing, with the time to run from 5% to 80% taking up to 45 minutes. However, the Jag has looks, and sometimes, that is what really counts.
While most modern cars have a tendency to all be about the same shape, Jaguar works its style and DNA into this SUV. Furthermore, the interior is packed with advanced technology and elegant style. Sitting in the I-Pace is a great way to spend some time, and even with its flaws, it is still great fun for driving.
GMC Hummer
The fallout from the financial crisis of 2008 left companies all over scrambling to find ways to stay afloat and emerge from the crisis on stable ground. This led to difficult decisions meant to control costs and plan for an economy in flux. For GM, that meant axing the Hummer brand as well as Pontiac and Saturn. This was also spurred by Hummer's reputation as a large and wasteful user of energy. However, in the modern era, GM has brought it back under the GMC brand as an all-electric and emissions-free brute.
The new Hummer is a hulking bit of steel and lithium with powerful electric motors driving all four wheels. A lot of effort has been placed into making it an upscale luxury off-roader with many features not found on any other vehicle at the moment. The graphics of its interior screens were developed using the Unreal Engine that powers cutting-edge video games and displays fun moonscape themes. Cameras abound all around this truck and offer first-person views from dozens of angles, while the wheels are capable of turning independently in the front and rear, allowing for a "crab walk" function that can move the Hummer sideways.
Overall, the Hummer is very cool. It is decidedly upscale and powerful, but is a very large machine. It weighs around 10,000 lbs and costs over $100,000. It's impractical and a bit gaudy, keeping it from placing higher on the list. Still, it is a good choice for those with excess income to splurge on toys.
Ford Explorer
First introduced to the world in 1991, Ford's Explorer has been a part of American roads ever since. As one of the best-selling SUVs on the market, Explorers can be found everywhere in North America. It started out as an adaptation of the popular Ranger truck and has since morphed into a stand-alone model. The modern Explorer is also the most powerful ever, regardless of engine choice, and has also become a standard police cruiser for departments across the country, eliminating sedan-based police cars altogether in many departments.
Explorers are considered midsize, and they can be had with either a turbo 2.3-liter 4-cylinder or a turbo 3.0-liter V6. Horsepower ratings are 300 and 400, respectively. A hybrid is also available, and all models receive a 10-speed automatic.
What you get in an Explorer is competence. They are nice without being ostentatious, and they are attractive but not flashy. They are a good car that is not trying to be anything it isn't. Pricing is decent at around $38,000, making it affordable for many and aspirational for others. Overall, the Explorer excels at being what it is, honest transportation for the middle class. It is not for showing off at the country club, but it will take your family to Disney World in comfort.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
In the '80s, if you wanted a plush and luxurious SUV, you didn't a lot of options — but you did have the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. This large SUV was built on a truck frame dating from the early '60s featuring a giant and thirsty V8 under the hood, but the interior was replete with soft velour seats, making for a comfortable ride. Today, however, luxury SUVs are plentiful, and the Grand Wagoneer has made a welcome comeback.
The previous iteration of this Jeep left dealers in 1991, only to return 30 years later in 2021. The market has changed over the years, and it takes a lot to make a competitive luxury SUV. Jeep has taken this seriously and delivered a Grand Wagoneer with upgrades in spades. The first thing to notice about it is the size. It is big. It is a full-size SUV built with three rows of seating powered by a 471-horsepower 6.4-liter V8, 5.7-liter V8, or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6. Inside, you will find technology throughout, with a quartet of screens on the dashboard and a couple more for passengers in the back, and 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space resides behind the third row of seats.
Leather, wood, and an array of features make this vehicle competitive with similar models from BMW or Mercedes, and with pricing hovering at the $100,000 mark, it better deliver more. Unfortunately, the fuel economy is abysmal, and only time will tell about reliability. For now, however, it is the nicest Jeep on the lot.
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota first brought us its tough-as-nails and ultra-reliable 4Runner four decades ago in 1984. It has gone through many changes since then but remains one of Toyota's staple trucks today. The 2023 4Runner stays true to the original, remaining about the same size but with modern styling, more power, and a well-appointed interior. It is still built on a pickup frame chassis available in two or four-wheel-drive, powered by a 270-horsepower V6. While this engine is capable, it is based on older technology and is far less efficient than other, more modern choices.
The interior of the latest 4Runner is understated. Toyota often takes a conservative road on styling while emphasizing exceptional build quality. The 4Runner exemplifies this approach. You will get everything you need, including an 8-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard, but superfluous extras are scant. That said, the 4Runner continues to be a great choice for the outdoorsman, and its off-road capabilities are still above board.
Continuing to offer an excellent truck for four decades is something rare in the auto industry, but Toyota is continuing in its tradition of making reliable and capable vehicles with little fuss. The 2023 4Runner is still a good choice, despite some of its aging components.
Genesis GV60
The luxury arm of Hyundai has been stepping out to make its way in the upscale market for several years, and the results have been compelling. Overcoming the reputation of a brand once known solely for making cheap cars takes monumental effort, but it appears they are succeeding. Its best contribution to the SUV market is the all-new electric GV60.
Borrowing from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 is packaged with similar dimensions and performance but with markedly uprated trim and interior. The exterior is attractively designed with curvy and appealing lines, but the interior is where this vehicle shines. Hyundai has outfitted the Genesis GV60 with premium materials throughout, and its electrified base incorporates a bevy of technological capabilities, including face detection to unlock doors and a fingerprint scanner to start the car. Its diamond-stitched leather seats complement the quality appointments in the rest of the cabin, and the inclusion of many physical buttons instead of moving everything to a screen is welcomed by many.
While the looks and comfort of the GV60 are above average, the power and battery technology are also first-rate. Genesis claims that this car can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes using its 800-volt charging architecture. And with its range of 292 miles, a fully charged battery can keep you on the road for the duration of most drives. All of this luxury and technology is not cheap, however, although with pricing starting around $60,000 it is well within the competitive range for its class.
Cadillac Escalade-V
The Cadillac Escalade has been the standard for large American luxury with ample cargo capacity for years. The Escalade has long been the vehicle of choice for well-to-do families and celebrities, especially those traveling with an entourage. Introduced in 1999 as an upmarket version of the GMC Yukon, the Escalade has been a hit for Cadillac ever since.
Now that we are more than two decades from its debut, the Escalade is well-established as a go-to luxury model with class. While it still shares mechanical bits with other trucks in the GM stable, Cadillac makes it unique in its own right to establish itself as a luxury leader. While many may view the Escalade as an over-the-top exercise in excess, the range-topping Escalade-V displays its excess proudly. As one of Cadillac's V-series high-performance vehicles, the Escalade-V is fitted with a supercharged 682-horsepower V8, an absurd amount of power for any practical vehicle.
To wrangle this power, the Escalade-V sits atop air springs with Magnetic Ride Control coupled with electronic stability, while Brembo brakes provide ample stopping power, which is paramount for this 6,280-pound behemoth. Inside, you will find cutting-edge technology, leather, and aluminum trim. 36 speakers envelop you in sound delivered through a huge digital panel on the dash. While all of this may sound excessive, know that the price is too. The Escalade-V retail price sits at around $150,000, and options like the $2,500 Super Cruise can quickly bump that up to pro athlete pricing territory.
Land Rover Defender
As SUVs go, no name has the heritage and cultural cache of the Land Rover. Descended from rugged overland vehicles suitable for African safaris and military excursions alike shortly after WW2, Land Rover is recognized worldwide as a tough off-roader. The first ones were made in 1948 using Willys Jeep parts leftover from the war, but they have become highly capable luxury vehicles in the modern age.
The Defender is the most capable of all Land Rover models for tackling tough terrain, and the latest model is full of electronic aids to handle precarious situations. The name has been around since 1990, and while it was discontinued in 2016, the Defender was soon revived four years later. The 2023 model is an appealing blend of a rugged off-roader with a stylish and technological modern vehicle. The newest model sports a sleek exterior with updated styling and an elegant interior replete with touch screens and plenty of electronic comforts. Don't let the sleek exterior fool you, however, as this is still highly competent on loose terrain. To aid you off the pavement, the Defender can be equipped with air suspension, locking differentials, electronic Terrain Response, and Hill Descent technology — all powered by a 518-horsepower V8.
The Defender is ably defending its self-proclaimed title of best 4x4xFar. For those who appreciate the finer things and want luxurious surroundings on their commute to work but plan to hit the wilderness on the weekend, the Defender is an excellent pick.
Lexus LX
Toyota's Lexus brand has used the motto "The relentless pursuit of perfection" for years, and its first model, the LS 400, nearly achieved it. That commitment to quality has kept the brand going until today, and its newest LX SUV is a tough act to beat. Built on the legacy Land Cruiser platform, which is no longer sold in the United States, the Lexus LX is an exhibit of off-road capability blended with modern luxury.
The LX wraps its owners in sedate luxury and surrounds them in the latest technology and all the creature comforts imaginable. Although the Lexus V8 is legendary, the new LX comes with a powerful twin-turbo V6. The V8 was nice, but it likely won't be missed. The suspension offers Lexus Active Height Control and Active Variable Suspension to provide a sublime ride on the pavement as well as muscular prowess on varied terrain. Locking differentials with the four-wheel-drive system will keep it moving over obstacles and loose ground, and steep grades are handled with aplomb.
Although its specifications impress, the inside of the LX is where you want to be. Padded seats covered in high-grade and soft leather wraps occupants in luxury while infotainment screens provide adjustability and entertainment to occupants in the front and rear. Unsurprisingly, pursuing this level of perfection is costly. The base price on the LX starts at about $92,000, and the final selling price will exceed $100,000 for most buyers who want a few extras in their Lexus. For those who can afford it, the investment is worth it.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo may not be known well for having the most reliable or well-built cars, but the beauty of Alfa Romeo's design is enduring and hard to argue against. Furthermore, crafting performance cars with engaging driving characteristics has also been a forte of Alfa over the years, and the latest crop of cars are good examples of this. Its entrant into the SUV market is the Stelvio, and the best version is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
Walking up to the front of a Stelvio, there is no mistaking who makes it by the Trefoil grille marking the center. While Stelvio's beautiful styling is a highlight of this model, it has other compelling qualities, too. Quadrifoglio is Italian for four-leaf clover, which is the icon for its performance brand. This car comes with a helpful dose of performance thanks to its 503-horsepower twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. All that brute force is spread to all four wheels through an 8-speed ZF gearbox, and speed is maximized through the use of lightweight materials, such as an all-aluminum hood.
While the Stelvio can appear as a beautiful rocket to onlookers, the interior snuggles the driver in premium material and technology also. The double-column gauge cluster displays two large analog gauges with a digital information display in between. Carbon accents and leather adorn the rest of the interior, giving the impression that this is a serious driver's car — or SUV, rather. Lastly, with a price range above $80,000, this is not attracting any budget-conscious buyers, nor should it.
Porsche Macan GTS
When Porsche first introduced its Cayenne SUV, it caused quite a stir. However, many might say that it is what kept Porsche profitable enough to continue building low-volume high-end sports cars. After years of success with this recipe, Porsche added the smaller Macan to its portfolio, bringing a smaller, more maneuverable, and engaging SUV to consumers.
The first Macan arrived in 2014 and has undergone two styling updates since then. It fits into the crossover category, having the characteristics of an SUV while maintaining the footprint and handling more like a car. Base models receive a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder, but the range-topping GTS model is equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. This model packs a punch with its 434 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Driving one of these means you can get your kids off to school and then have a lot of fun on the drive back home.
Inside the GTS, you will find leather, aluminum trim, and a bevy of technological features. While Porsche cars are very nice, they are sports cars at heart, with a driving emphasis edging out luxury, but only by a bit. Still, having an interior filled with premium quality, as the Macan GTS does, keeps the experience top-notch. You can find more affordable cars and more luxurious cars, but for one that is practical and comfortable but also fast and fun to drive, the Macan GTS is really the only choice -– if you can afford it.
Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz has long been a leader in luxury motoring and has made cars of exquisite detail with forward-thinking engineering for more than a century. Its GLS is a fine luxury automobile, but the newest Mercedes-Maybach GLS takes luxury to another level.
The Maybach GLS is a large vehicle that brings with it a high level of practicality thanks to its three rows of seating capable of seating up to seven passengers. Yet the Maybach variety only has seating for four. This vehicle is built for comfort but not for driving. It is built for you to be driven in, and stepping into the back seat makes that plainly obvious.
The Maybach GLS is powered by a 550-horsepower V8, but that is almost insignificant, although still impressive. The inside and its extreme levels of detail and opulence are the most impressive qualities of this car. In the second row of seating in the GLS, you will only find room for two, and a huge permanent console sits between the fully adjustable power seats wrapped in premium leather with custom stitching. They also take up much of the cargo space behind them, allowing for nearly flat reclining. Every convenience from heating and cooling seats, cup holders, and massaging are present, as is a small refrigerator for your aged bottles of Veuve Clicquot.
The list of luxury appointments is too long for a few sentences to describe, but suffice it to say this is at the top of the list of all SUVs available today if you have the money. Starting price for all this is $175,000.