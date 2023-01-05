2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Vs Defender 110: What's The Major Difference?
This year, the Land Rover Defender lineup receives a new model. Joining the Defender 90 and 110 is the Defender 130. What's the difference between them? There are actually a few. First and foremost is the size. The numerical designations are carried over from the classic Defender when they used to denote the length of the wheelbase in inches.
While these numbers aren't strictly accurate when it comes to the new Defender — and some would say the same of the original, but that's a whole can of enthusiast worms — they still communicate the versions of the Defender in relation to each other. 90 is the shorter, 2-door version, 110 is the standard four-door, and 130 is the longest and adds a third row of seats.
I was told there would be no math
The 130 extends the body of the Defender by around 13.5 inches from the 110, which doesn't sound like much. When it comes to vehicle dimensions, though, a little goes a long way. It's a whopping 30.6 inches longer than the 90, just in case you were wondering. All told, the Defender 130 is 211 inches long from nose to tail.
What's important to note here is that the wheelbase doesn't extend from the 110 to the 130. The larger body sits on the same 119-inch platform, increasing the rear for more cargo, the aforementioned third row, and thus more rear overhang. This is noteworthy in case any drivers intend on taking their 8-passenger utility vehicle off-road as intended. The Defender's boxy shape has always been a benefit when it comes to approach and departure angles, basically how much room it has to enter and exit a ditch before it hits the ground. Compared to the 110's impressive 40-degree departure angle, the extra backside of the 130 understandably diminishes this to 28.5 degrees.
Back to front
The last major difference between the Defender 110 and the 130 is currently the available engines. As it stands right now, the 130 is only available with two versions of Land Rover's 3.0-liter inline-6. It delivers 296 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque, while a mild hybrid version of the same engine can whip up 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. What it doesn't have is the option to be fitted with the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that the 110 and even the 90 have on their option list. This power unit can muster up 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque.
Could it happen? There isn't anything to say that it can't, as the Defender 130 is mechanically the same as other models. It could be that Land Rover is feeling out the demand before moving forward with this. Until then, it remains one of the things that distinguish the Defender 130 from the Defender 110, beyond just scale and seats.