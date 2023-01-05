2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Vs Defender 110: What's The Major Difference?

The 130 extends the body of the Defender by around 13.5 inches from the 110, which doesn't sound like much. When it comes to vehicle dimensions, though, a little goes a long way. It's a whopping 30.6 inches longer than the 90, just in case you were wondering. All told, the Defender 130 is 211 inches long from nose to tail.

What's important to note here is that the wheelbase doesn't extend from the 110 to the 130. The larger body sits on the same 119-inch platform, increasing the rear for more cargo, the aforementioned third row, and thus more rear overhang. This is noteworthy in case any drivers intend on taking their 8-passenger utility vehicle off-road as intended. The Defender's boxy shape has always been a benefit when it comes to approach and departure angles, basically how much room it has to enter and exit a ditch before it hits the ground. Compared to the 110's impressive 40-degree departure angle, the extra backside of the 130 understandably diminishes this to 28.5 degrees.