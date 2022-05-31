2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Revealed: US Pricing And Specs For Stretched SUV

Land Rover has delivered on its promise to make the new Defender 130 available on May 31. With a starting price in the U.S. of $68,000, the Defender 130 is now available in S, SE, X-Dynamic SE, and X versions, as well as a First Edition series. The model adds to the iconic Land Rover family, joining the Defender 90 and the Defender 110. Compared to those models, the 130's biggest difference is its extended body, making it an eight-passenger rugged SUV model with an added row of seats. Land Rover extended the body by 13.38 inches for interior comfort and boosted load capacity to 88.9 cubic feet. The three full rows of seats are filled with personal storage spaces, and a second panoramic sunroof was added above the third row.

The automaker revealed in a press release that the model is available with different electrified powertrains, including the P300 gas Ingenium and the P400 mild-hybrid gas Ingenium six-cylinder engine. The P300 six-cylinder powertrain can do 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, and the P400 does the same in 6.3 seconds. What the adventure SUV lacks in instant speed, it makes up in off-road performance and strength. The P300 Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged I6 has 296 horsepower, and the P400 Turbocharged I6 has 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 to 5,000 rpm.