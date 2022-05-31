2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Revealed: US Pricing And Specs For Stretched SUV
Land Rover has delivered on its promise to make the new Defender 130 available on May 31. With a starting price in the U.S. of $68,000, the Defender 130 is now available in S, SE, X-Dynamic SE, and X versions, as well as a First Edition series. The model adds to the iconic Land Rover family, joining the Defender 90 and the Defender 110. Compared to those models, the 130's biggest difference is its extended body, making it an eight-passenger rugged SUV model with an added row of seats. Land Rover extended the body by 13.38 inches for interior comfort and boosted load capacity to 88.9 cubic feet. The three full rows of seats are filled with personal storage spaces, and a second panoramic sunroof was added above the third row.
The automaker revealed in a press release that the model is available with different electrified powertrains, including the P300 gas Ingenium and the P400 mild-hybrid gas Ingenium six-cylinder engine. The P300 six-cylinder powertrain can do 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, and the P400 does the same in 6.3 seconds. What the adventure SUV lacks in instant speed, it makes up in off-road performance and strength. The P300 Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged I6 has 296 horsepower, and the P400 Turbocharged I6 has 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 to 5,000 rpm.
All-wheel drive, suspension, and technology
All Defender 130 units come with Land Rover's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system and an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The power distribution between the front and rear axles is managed through the iAWD and adjusted to different terrains. The model also has Electronic Air Suspension and advanced Terrain Response for more extreme driving.
With the Defender 130, Land Rover introduces a new color exclusive to the model: Sedona Red. The model can also find its way around any region of the planet — even where there are no connections — using what3words navigation. The British company behind what3words divided the entire planet into a grid of 57 trillion 10-foot x 10-foot squares. Each square has its own unique three-word address, enabling navigation and guidance in even the most remote locations.
Heated seats, padded armrests, USB-C ports, and storage spaces are found throughout the model's interior. The Defender 130 features a larger 10.25-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, and drivers control the core functions through this central console. The X specification comes standard with a bigger screen at 11.4 inches. Another Land Rover system debuting with the 130 is Cabin Air Purification Plus. This feature keeps air quality in the cabin in check, reduces allergens, and removes odors, pathogens, and viruses, according to the automaker. The First Edition comes in three combinations of colors, and each color features a distinct design and theme: Fuji White, Sedona Red, and Carpathian Grey. Nick Collins, Executive Director of the Vehicle Programs of Land Rover said via a press release that the Defender 130 brings a new dimension to the Defender family.