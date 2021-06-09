2022 Jaguar I-PACE gives stylish EV a more aggressive price

Jaguar has updated its all-electric SUV, with the 2022 I-PACE packing a renewed infotainment system and trimming down the options. For the new model year, the I-PACE gets an even more aggressive focus than Jaguar’s XF and F-PACE, with only the 2022 I-PACE HSE making the grade.

Gone are the other trims, in favor of a single EV that starts from $69.900 (plus $1,150 destination). It means Jaguar can crank up the standard kit to impressive levels – at a surprising price, given the old HSE started at $80,900 – with features like an 11 kW onboard charger, PM2.5 cabin filtration, and Pivi Pro infotainment on every car.

Outside, it’s still the sleek SUV we’ve known for a few years now. The 2022 I-PACE gets an Atlas Grey grille tip finish, with two optional design packs available. The Bright Pack adds a Noble Chrome grille surround, Atlas Grey door mirror caps and rear diffuser, and Satin Chrome window surrounds.

Alternatively, there’s the Black Pack. That swaps the exterior trim for gloss black and, for the MY22 EV, adds black badging as well. Regardless of design pack, there are now new colors including Aruba, Caldera Red, Portofino Blue, and Eiger Grey, and 20-inch 5-spoke Gloss Dark Grey wheels with Contrast Diamond Turned Finish are standard, plus LED headlamps.

Unchanged is the electric all-wheel drive system, with dual motors delivering 394 horsepower and 512 lb-ft of torque in total. 0-60 mph arrives in 4.5 seconds. Range is unchanged, at 234 miles on the EPA’s test cycle; there’s 100 kW DC fast charging support, which can add up to 63 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Inside, the HSE trim gets 16-way heated and cooled powered Windsor leather front seats, an 825 watt Meridian 3D Surround Sound audio system with 16 speakers and a subwoofer, and the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. That supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, and includes various EV-specific features such as range-based mapping. Options include a 360-degree camera and a camera rear-mirror.

Standard safety tech includes adaptive cruise control with steering assistance, a head-up display, emergency braking, blind spot assistance, lane-keep assistance, and traffic sign recognition with an adaptive speed limiter.

It’s an interesting time for Jaguar. The company has announced aggressive electrification plans, though right now the I-PACE is – and has been for some time – the only EV in its line-up. While well-reviewed for its style and performance, the electric SUV lacks the range to compete with some of the newer EVs, and – as with the new XF and F-PACE – it appears Jaguar’s current strategy is to simplify the lineup so as to tide things over until its new electric models arrive.

The 2022 I-PACE is available to order now.