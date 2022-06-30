The 5 Best And 5 Worst 3-Wheeled Cars On The Market

The very first car, whether that is said to be the steam vehicle by Joseph Cugnot or Karl Benz Patent Motorwagen, moved precariously on just three wheels. The decision to use three wheels on those vehicles was made for reasons of practicality. But as the automotive industry matured, we quickly discovered that four-wheel conveyances are superior for many reasons. Four wheels offer better stability and allow the front wheels and rear wheels to track through the same ruts or tracks on a road. Yet some plucky and clever automakers have continued to build cars based on the power of three.

While they will never enter the mainstream, three-wheeled cars are available and some of them are rather capable and innovative products. They can be a mix of car and motorcycle-derived engines and drivetrains and some are all-electric. Still, some of these machines are probably better if they did not exist. Some three-wheeled cars may be clever and novel but essentially pointless and probably miserable to drive. Like so many other products the quality of three-wheelers runs across a spectrum and many of them are no longer in production, but that does not mean they cannot be bought on the used market. So this list includes five good and five bad three-wheelers that can currently be purchased.