Morgan Super 3 Is A Modern Reboot Of The Iconic 3-Wheeler

We first caught a glimpse of Morgan's all-new 3-Wheeler last year, and the first thing we noticed (despite the car's heavy camouflage) was the absence of a V-twin engine between those iconic round headlamps. But now, the Morgan Motor Company has officially lifted the veil on its newest 3-Wheeler, now called the Super 3.

It may look similar to the old car, but the latest Super 3 is the first Morgan to have a three-part aluminum monocoque frame. It's also the first clean-sheet design by Morgan since launching the Aero 8 twenty-two years ago. "Super 3 stands out as something different," said Jonathan Wells, Head of Design, Morgan Motor Company. "It looks toward our past, is relevant to the present, and reinstates a firm vision of Morgan's design future."

The new monocoque frame is not only lighter and more rigid than before, but the compact packaging has freed up interior space to give the driver and passengers more wiggle room.