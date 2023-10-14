5 Of The Fastest Passenger Trains From Around The World

High-speed rail offers a more comfortable and earth-friendly alternative to traveling by air, and there are several places around the world that are pushing the limits for getting you to your destination quickly. In the U.S., where high-speed rail is slowly evolving, you might be better off getting an airplane ticket, but you'll have to face cramped seating and crowded airports. While there are some high-speed lines in the northeast and a plan for a San Francisco to Los Angeles line in California, they are few and far in between. As a result, the fastest trains in the world are all overseas.

While high-speed trains certainly won't replace air travel for long, international trips, they can be an excellent alternative for shorter jaunts. Offering roomier accommodations and spectacular views, it's no wonder high-speed rail has evolved in other countries, and particular lines boast the fastest land travel the world over. Read on to learn about five of the fastest passenger trains from around the world.