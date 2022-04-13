Everything We Know About Elon Musk's Hyperloop Concept

Elon Musk getting overly optimistic about a big idea is nothing new — and he did the same with the hyperloop concept in 2012. Musk claimed a 350-mile-long hyperloop linking Los Angeles to San Francisco could be completed in a decade and would cost under $6 billion. It would do a better job than California's proposed high-speed rail network at a fraction of the cost.

Some of the claims Musk made were still seemingly outlandish but more rooted in reality. The Tesla CEO said the hypothetical LA to San Francisco loop would hit speeds of 750 MPH and transport 7.4 million people per year in each direction. HyperloopTT CEO Dirk Ahlborn has echoed these claims. Ahlborn believes hyperloop capsules can achieve near-sonic speeds, though they would initially be running at a slower pace than their maximum. Ahlborn also foresees a hyperloop capsule departing as often as once every 45 seconds.

Unfortunately, the speed predictions did not stop at a reasonable point. Musk went on to claim a hyperloop could transport someone from New York to LA in 45 minutes and from New York to Beijing in two hours. If it were even possible, the task would require a system thousands of miles long that spans both a continent and the world's largest body of water. Musk predicts the average cost of an LA to San Francisco Hyperloop journey will be $20. In 2021, $20 was equivalent to the price of a bus journey between the two cities, and a third of the cost of a plane or train (via Tripsavvy)