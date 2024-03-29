10 Of The Best Car Restoration TV Shows Worth Watching In 2024

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to restore a broken-down car so that it can hit the streets again. Numerous people from all walks of life have vehicles sitting in their garages that used to be forces of nature. From removing rust to installing new parts entirely, repairs can add up quickly, to the point where it's easier to just leave the car as is and reminisce about better days.

That's undoubtedly part of the appeal of the vast number of car restoration shows that have come out over the years. Even if someone doesn't necessarily want to fix up their own car, there's something therapeutic about watching a team of professionals restore do it. They may encounter problems along the way, but part of the thrill comes down to seeing how they manage to circumvent it. Sometimes they find an even better, more modern component to make the vehicle perform better than how it was originally manufactured. The genre of car restoration has even extended into TikTok, with plenty of accounts featuring people fixing up classic cars.

However, anyone who prefers old-school media consumption may want to know what the best car restoration shows are. We've compiled a list of great ones, with a variety of styles and tones. Some emphasize making eco-friendly cars, while others are more about how ridiculous they can make a car look. We've also got information about where to watch each one, so you can begin your next binge-watch right away.