The Best TikTok Accounts To Follow If You Love Fixing Up Classic Cars
In the ever-evolving digital landscape, TikTok has emerged as a treasure trove for automotive enthusiasts, particularly those with a passion for classic cars. Whether you're a seasoned restorer or just starting to dip your toes into the world of vintage vehicles, the platform is brimming with accounts that offer a wealth of knowledge, inspiration, and community. From detailed restoration projects to quick-fix tips and tricks, these creators share their journeys, transforming rusted relics into gleaming masterpieces.
Here, we're revving up to introduce you to some TikTok accounts that every classic car aficionado should follow. These curators not only showcase the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into reviving these timeless beauties but also foster a space where enthusiasts can connect over shared passions. The best thing about some of these accounts is that they always have a story behind them and a different approach. While some may have documented fixing up a single car that they may have gotten from an older relative, others are full-time restorers and auctioneers with many cars to offer.
Regardless, get ready to fuel your feed with a mix of educational content, breathtaking before-and-afters, and a behind-the-scenes look at the art of classic car restoration.
OldSchoolOverdrive
User @oldschooloverdrive documents the various projects, tutorials, and life hacks of DIY and hobbyist mechanic Jackson Pence. He is one of those people who loves old cars and is doing most of his projects for fun rather than a job.
His first video starts in 2022, and he has less than 50 videos on the account in total. However, despite the low content count, his feed is packed with information on how to bring back old abandoned vehicles on a budget, and he suggests affordable Amazon finds that you can use to add some character to your own car projects.
One video you might really enjoy is a comprehensive 3-minute one where Jackson shows a summary of all the steps he took to revive an MGB Roadster, one of the best MG cars ever made. Pence does this all in one video without making several parts and sub-parts like many creators like to do to promote views and engagement.
Subscribing to OldSchoolOverdrive will help you know when the next big project will be published, and you can see all the steps in one concise video.
Heath Valkema
@heathvalkema is one of the more popular car content creators on TikTok, with over 400,000 followers and roughly 5 million likes. That's because he's a young car enthusiast who fixed up his (now late) grandfather's 1963 Thunderbird and got it running again. His story is inspirational for young people who are new to car restoration and shows that anyone with interest and determination could get into fixing up classic cars.
Heath Valkema has arranged three playlists on his channel you can watch for each of the cars he has worked to restore. Of course, the 1963 Thunderbird is first, with 24 posts, followed by a 1983 Firebird Trans Am with 16 posts and a Baja Bug with five posts. He is quite detailed with each step he takes in each episode, and you can learn a lot from his successes and mistakes.
For some quick information about the state of each car, the Thunderbird sat in the garage for 15 years and needed a lot of cosmetic work, the Firebird literally had no engine, and the Baja Bug needed a new motor and some vital repairs. The last video Heath made was about the Thunderbird in the third quarter of 2023, but you can join in to follow his journey when he decides to share again.
A. Bechtel Classic Motors
Are you a big fan of classic Mercedes cars? If so, you should subscribe to @abechtelclassicmotors. It is the TikTok account of Arthur Bechtel Classic Motors, a company that has specialized in selling classic cars since 1972. The company is based in Germany and is run by its founder, Arthur Bechtel, alongside his son, Tim Bechtel. They specialize in selling revived classic Mercedes-Benzes. As such, the TikTok account for A. Bechtel Classic Motors is full of mouth-watering old Benzes, including a 280 SE, 280 SL, and 190 SL.
The value this account offers is three-fold. The first part is that you get to enjoy the experience of seeing old cars restored. Secondly, you can see little nit bits of tips and tricks for old Mercedes, like how to use the convertible function and how they work. Lastly, you can buy the cars they display if you have the money for them. The company primarily sells them, so you can reach out on their website, arthur-bechtel.com, and buy one they have in stock — or have them restore one you might have lying in the garage. Following the account on TikTok helps keep you abreast with what they might be offering.
Kat Daniel
Kat Daniel's account @kats_classics was made for people who love classic Mustangs. She has documented almost all the steps she's taking to restore a 1967 Mustang on there and even compiled a playlist for the car.
Kat is actually one of the more experienced creators, with videos that display how well she knows her way around the old American car. She does impressive demonstrations on how to carry out repairs and replacements. While most of them are wordless montages of her working on the car, there are some that she explains what she's doing as she carries out the restoration.
Apart from know-how, what makes Kat's videos stand out is just how much authenticity and effort goes into her work. She makes sure the viewers can see everything she's doing and keeps things humorous and genuine while going about her repairs. She's still working on the car; you can follow if you want to see it through.
Raleigh Classic
A core part of fixing up classic cars is getting classic cars to fix in the first place. Keep a finger on the pulse of what cars are currently being sold and when they might be for sale with the help of @raleighclassic. Raleigh Classic holds frequent auctions that span two days, where they can sell over 300 cars. There's more information about this on the Raleigh Classic Car Auctions website.
Even though you might not be interested in buying, as someone who loves classic cars, seeing them in such pristine condition is always pleasant. Classic car restorers can glean some inspiration from seeing the different colors that the cars come in and spur you to do something different with your current project.
Raleigh Classic will start a series of posts to display what cars they have to auction by the time the next auction is about to roll around. The next auction starts on May 31st, 2024, and they haven't started posting car content for that auction yet. That's why now is a good time to follow. In the meantime, you can look at their backlog and see what kind of vehicles they've sold.