5 Of The Flashiest Cars In The Fast & Furious That We'd Most Like To Own
The "Fast & Furious" series has no shortage of unique vehicles. But some are more grounded in reality than others. The series started with souped-up cars that, often through the power of NOS, reached seemingly incredible speeds. Not only were they fast, but they were also designed to make a statement.
Take Bow-Wow's green 2005 Volkswagen Touran Hulk car from "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," which had a massive Hulk graphic on the front and fist dent marks on its sides. Although unique, unless you are a die-hard Hulk fan, it's doubtful you'd want that one parked in your garage.
The series eventually strayed from reality, becoming more about big heists and massive stunts. As the plot got out of the world, so did the cars. For this list, we will focus on vehicles you could own, as unless you are someone like Elon Musk, you won't be owning a space car any time soon. Here are five cars from the series we'd love to cruise around in.
1997 Mazda RX-7 FD
The 1997 Mazda RX-7 FD is the real star of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," and even went on to become an icon of its own because of it. The flashy car gets its unique look from its House of Kolor black and orange color combination and its Veilside Fortune Bodykit. The RX-7 is an exceptional car for drifting with its rotary engine, compact size, and well-balanced chassis.
So, it's no wonder it is Han Seoul-Oh's car of choice in a movie about drifting. The protagonist, Sean Boswell, also takes a spin in the vehicle on multiple occasions. But one of the most memorable scenes with the RX-7 is when the two drift around two Japanese women sitting in a stationary car in an attempt to get their phone numbers.
The car, like the character Han, meets an unfortunate end in the movie. During an adrenaline-pumping escape from antagonists Takashi and Morimoto, Han T-bones a vehicle at high speeds. This resulted in an explosion that seemingly killed Han. As "Fast & Furious" fans may already know, this was eventually retconned in the later movies, as Han resurfaces in "F9." The custom RX-7, however, wasn't as lucky.
1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
Brian O'Conner's 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is one of the most iconic vehicles in the series. It featured a powerful 2.6-liter RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six, making it one of the fastest cars on the block. The GT-R's notable style came from its Sunline Racing body kit, its House of Kolor Platinum Pearl paint job with blue stripes and decals throughout, and that iconic neon blue under glow that was rampant in street cars in that era.
Despite being so beloved, the vehicle appears only briefly in the second movie. Brian famously rolls up in the GT-R to participate in a street race hosted by Tej Parker, played by Ludacris, at the beginning of "2 Fast 2 Furious." After an intense back and forth between himself, Suki, and a few other drivers, Brian spectacularly wins the race by jumping across a bridge. But his victory was short-lived after the cops showed up, and ESD harpooned the car.
What casual viewers might not know is that the car is actually in a six-minute special video called "Turbo-Charged Prelude." This video bridges the gap between the first and second films. Not everyone has seen it because it was only available on the Tricked-Out Edition of the DVD release. In the video, he buys the car in cash from a used car dealership while on the run from the authorities. He then tunes it and drives it to Miami, where the second movie starts.
1994 Toyota Supra MK 4
Driven by our protagonist Brian O'Conner in the movie that started it all, this Supra became arguably the most recognizable car from the entire series. The car debuts as a rusted pile of junk before Brian and Dominic Toretto restore it. With the restoration came some impressive modifications.
These upgrades include a twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter inline-six and a four-speed automatic transmission that pumps out an impressive 550 horsepower in conjunction with a 100 HP nitrous oxide wet system. Some other modifications include a TRD-style hood, an APR aluminum biplane rear wing, and a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts. The exterior of the car is distinct with its Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint and its Nuclear Gladiator decal, green and grey decals on the sides of the car designed by the famous Troy Lee.
After getting built up, it handily beats a 1995 Ferrari F355 Spider in an impromptu drag race. What makes this vehicle iconic is its role in one of the most famous scenes in the series. In it, Brian and Dom race down a city street before flying past an oncoming train, narrowly missing a collision. The race gets cut short when Dominic crashes, totaling his Dodge 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. As a sign of faith, Brian hands Dom the keys to the Supra and tells him to drive off to avoid the police.
The real-life vehicle was later repurposed as Slap Jack's gold 1993 Supra in the sequel. But it was eventually reverted and put up for auction for an eye-watering amount of money.
2000 Honda S2000
One of the most stylish cars in the series is Suki's 2000 Honda S2000 from "2 Fast 2 Furious." The hot pink beauty featured a two-liter aluminum-alloy DOHC F20C1 inline-four with a Comptech supercharger, a VeilSide Millennium body kit, and, of course, some bottles of NOS. Suki races this car against Bryan at the beginning of the movie. The very race in which Bryan showed off his 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34. During the race, the car gets seriously dinged up. But it was still in good enough condition to speed away once the race got raided by the feds.
The vehicle still survives and is housed at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. This Honda's unique look made it a character itself, making multiple appearances outside of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. For example, it can be spotted in music videos such as Pink's "Stupid Girls," Lindsay Lohan's "First," and Ludacris's "Act a Fool." It also makes an appearance in the movie "Bring It On: Fight to the Finish."
1970 Dodge Charger R/T
A staple of the "Fast & Furious" franchise is Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, which is always found parked inside the garage at the Toretto house. As Dom tells it, the muscle car was built by him and his father when he was younger. Once it was roadworthy, his father broke the quarter mile record time at the Los Angeles County Raceway in nine seconds flat. It's easy to see how that was possible as the rear-wheel drive car had 900 horsepower on the hood with its eye-catching BDS 8-71 Roots-style supercharger. However, the Charger doesn't survive the first film, as Dom flips it after slamming into a semi-truck before abandoning it in the movie's final scene.
But Dom's love for the vehicle lived on, as he'd find replacements anytime his beloved got destroyed. The film crew even created a mold of the car to make it easier to bring back in subsequent films. In "Fast Five," the vehicle returns with a lower suspension and a supercharger positioned inside the hood instead of on it. Dom's Charger in "Furious 7" gets the most modifications to turn it into an offroad machine with military Jeep parts and a roof-mounted grappling hook. But we'll take the one featured in the first film, as it is at least a smidge more practical.