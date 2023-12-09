5 Of The Flashiest Cars In The Fast & Furious That We'd Most Like To Own

The "Fast & Furious" series has no shortage of unique vehicles. But some are more grounded in reality than others. The series started with souped-up cars that, often through the power of NOS, reached seemingly incredible speeds. Not only were they fast, but they were also designed to make a statement.

Take Bow-Wow's green 2005 Volkswagen Touran Hulk car from "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," which had a massive Hulk graphic on the front and fist dent marks on its sides. Although unique, unless you are a die-hard Hulk fan, it's doubtful you'd want that one parked in your garage.

The series eventually strayed from reality, becoming more about big heists and massive stunts. As the plot got out of the world, so did the cars. For this list, we will focus on vehicles you could own, as unless you are someone like Elon Musk, you won't be owning a space car any time soon. Here are five cars from the series we'd love to cruise around in.