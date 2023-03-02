What Really Happened To Fast & Furious' Most Iconic Cars

Ever since 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" brrap psst'ed onto theater screens and into our hearts, the franchise has become one of the biggest in Hollywood history. Right from the starting line, the movies have shown the best parts of car tuner culture, with high-octane action, deeply customized imports, and the friends, families, and parties from the car scene. As the franchise evolved, it encompassed all aspects of car culture, including classics, sleepers, utility vehicles, and some of the best-armored people carriers available to law enforcement.

The series appeals to normal moviegoers through the approachable, likable main characters, who show that family isn't just all about blood. Gearheads find a different appeal in the hundreds of high-end, suped-up cars, trucks, and luxury vehicles that feature prominently in nearly every scene. The "Fast and Furious" franchise has seen the best of the best, from Japan Domestic Market (JDM) imports tricked out in copious amounts of neon glow to hypercars and other limited-run vehicles.

Movie filming schedules are notoriously hard on the vehicles they use. Every car driven by a main character will have one fully-customized 'hero' vehicle used for exterior and interior shots and close-ups. There's often a backup hero vehicle and multiple copies that look the part from the outside, which are used for any stunts. With filming being hard on the vehicles, it's a wonder any of them survive past the production. But survive, they do, and we've found out where some of the most iconic cars from the franchise ended up.