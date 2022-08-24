What Fans Should Know About Han's RX-7 From 'Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift'

There are some things about Han Lue's Mazda RX-7 in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" that are probably more jaw-dropping than its already striking aesthetics. Aside from Dom Toretto's first racing ace, Han's iconic ride is easily among the most impactful RX-7 appearances in the long-running franchise. Debuting in 1991, the RX-7 FD was not only the last generation of Mazda's legendary lineup, but it was also its best iteration (via Mazda). Actor Sung Kang's character Han showcased just that, albeit in an even bigger spotlight, by capturing its captivating performance and showing car-worthy looks on the silver screen.

Of course, it was also the car in which Han seemingly met his untimely demise, further highlighting its significance in the series. Some might think its slick drifting prowess, dashing exterior, and explosive ending were the only things worth noting about Han's RX-7, but it seems like there's more to it than fans might know about. For starters, most of its standout scenes — from the epic donut segment to the death-defying car chase — were actually filmed in L.A., not Tokyo. According to a YouTube video by the film's technical advisor Craig Lieberman, this was done with the help of CGI and some clever film editing. But while the action sequences are part of what made the RX-7 a fan favorite, its main attraction lies in the "Fast and Furious" car itself.