12 Of The Most Ridiculous Modifications From Pimp My Ride, Ranked

"Pimp My Ride" was a staple of MTV for several years, where people with beat-up cars could bring them to the attention of host Xzibit and West Coast Customs for a ton of upgrades. After "Pimp My Ride," Xzibit delved further into the entrepreneurial spirit. Meanwhile, West Coast Customs is still going strong post-"Pimp My Ride." However, the ultimate legacy of the reality series isn't instilling an automotive repair spirit into the masses. It's making people look back at all of the ostentatious, occasionally ill-advised, and always ridiculous things they'd upgrade the vehicles with.

There were common themes across episodes, like installing TV screens and enhancing the sound system, but the mechanics would usually go the extra mile by also installing something specific to the car's owner, either something related to their jobs or hobbies. This resulted in some truly bizarre customizations, and for this list, we're ranking the 12 most ridiculous, based on the subjective measure of a writer who grew up on MTV and knew not to put some of this stuff in a car before he could drive.

The list is ranked from the upgrades that are merely odd, down to the ones that seem outright dangerous or just entirely impractical. Many of these modifications feel like they were just for show, and probably had to be taken out or adjusted further to make the car drivable. Let's reflect on the most unhinged moments "Pimp My Ride" gave audiences.