10 Classic Fords We Want To Make A Modern Comeback

Ford Motor Company has created and manufactured some amazing cars over more than a century of building them, although the current lineup hardly includes any cars at all. As the crossover and SUV take over American highways – the rest of the world still drives cars for some reason – some of us lament the downfall of our beloved sedan and wagon. For those of a certain age, piling into the family car represents a more honest time, before such frivolous additions as airbags, crumple zones, and antilock brakes ruined modern motoring. Although we should tread lightly bringing up those memories – nostalgia is a curious thing.

Throughout its history, Ford has brought us some truly remarkable cars and also the Edsel and Pinto. We still have the Mustang and the Taurus has only recently departed (via AutoInfluence). But today, we are left with an uninspiring bunch of dull crossovers beginning with the letter E. What if current management was fired and instead of choosing from an Escape, Edge, Ecosport, Explorer, or Expedition, we could pick from one of the many historical models to cruise in? Realistically, there is no rational reason to resurrect the Model T, but what if we could have modern interpretations of some of Ford's hits from the past century? Government regulations and market trends would never allow it to actually happen, but, as a thought experiment, it might be fun to try. Therefore, purely for reasons of meaningless entertainment, here are 10 classic Fords we want to make a comeback.