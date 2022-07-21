The 10 Best Utility Coupe Car-Trucks Of All Time

The granddaddy of them all is the Chevrolet El Camino. Of car-truck hybrids, it was not the first and may not necessarily be the best, but it does have the most name recognition. Sales of the El Camino and its sibling the GMC Caballero were strong from its beginning in the late '50s and declined from the late '60s until its demise in the mid-'80s. The car model that served as its base changed throughout the years but the basic format of a comfortable, car-like truck with seating for two or three remained constant. The other constant for the El Camino is its stunning good looks. Throughout its production, it was an attractive alternative to full-size pickups.

The first El Camino graced us with its presence in 1959, based on the Brookwood shooting brake with styling elements borrowed from the Bel Air and Biscayne, according to Eckler's Classic Chevy. It saw immediate success, selling more than 20,000 units in each of its first couple of years. Subsequent models would share their styling and chassis with the Chevelle, one of the most popular muscle cars of all time. This generation spawned special editions such as the SS 396, featuring huge big-block power. The last couple of generations shared their styling with the Malibu, becoming slimmer and lighter for the last iteration. GM continued production until 1987, when tough, efficient, and highly capable compact pickups hit the market and lowered demand for the car-based trucks, according to The Drive.