The Ambitious Volkswagen That Never Cracked Into The American Market

German automaker Volkswagen's most iconic American imports have to be the Type 1 Beetle and the Golf/Rabbit, two of the best-selling nameplates in VW's history. VW sold over 23 million Beetles in a mightily impressive 81-year production run, while the current Mk 8 Golf GTI and Golf R remain the hot hatches of yore with powerful turbo engines in a fun-to-drive platform.

Special mention goes to the Scirocco, a sleeker and sportier Golf sold in two generations from 1975 to 1992. Unlike the Golf, VW's coachbuilder Karmann built the Scirocco in Osnabrück, Germany. Things weren't rosy as VW began working on the successor to the aging second-gen Scirocco. According to Car and Driver, the supposedly third-gen Scirocco grew so costly and advanced that VW brass decided to launch it as a separate model, and VW sold it alongside the Mk2 Scirocco in 1988.

Named after the Spanish verb "correr" or "to run" in plain ol' English, the VW Corrado is more than just a second-gen Golf in a glammed-up body style. The Corrado is a serious performance contender, and it came to market with some reasonable bragging rights.