The 12 Most Reliable Sedans Of All Time Ranked

Ford followed up the wildly successful Model T with the Model A. It was a much more modern car with more style and panache, as well as easier-to-use controls and better mechanics overall. The Model A sold around the world in the millions until the new Ford V8 cars replaced them in 1932 (per Herald Journal).

Some may not immediately think of an antique car in terms of reliability, but many of them are surprisingly dependable. A lot of this has to do with simplicity. They have fewer parts and result in fewer problems. They will require some regular upkeep, including plenty of adjustments and lubrication, but should not need much more than that so long as nothing is significantly worn out.

Jonathan Klinger of Hagerty wrote about his experience driving a Model A as his daily driver for an entire year. He found that the car was perfectly capable of handling his daily needs, and the car took care of him as long as he took care of it. The beauty of driving a Model A is that when it does break down, most repairs can be done on the side of the road in relatively little time. Furthermore, according to Hemmings, several companies still manufacture parts that will keep your antique car running as long as you can. The Ford Model A is simply the best choice for a reliable antique car that can be used as your daily driver.