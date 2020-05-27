Ford Edge ST-Line keeps the style and ditches the extra power

Ford Edge buyers have been able to purchase the vehicle in ST trim with upgraded horsepower and style for a few model years. For those who want the style of the Ford Edge ST, but don’t care for the extra power can now save some money and get that style with the new Edge ST-Line. The ST has been very popular since it launched in 2018, nearly doubling the number of units sold compared to the previous Edge Sport.

While the Edge ST-Line has the same aggressive looks and driver-assist technologies as the Edge ST, it’s significantly less expensive. The ST-Line has a starting price of $5165 below that of the Edge ST. Styling for the ST-Line includes body-colored bumpers, black ST beltline molding combined with lower sport cladding, standard fog lamps, and signature LED lighting.

The SUV also gets black roof rack side rails, 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, and unique badging. While the ST-Line lacks the power that the ST brings to the table, it’s no slouch. The standard engine is a 250 hp twin-scroll 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that has auto start-stop. The engine is paired up with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the vehicle can be had with an all-wheel-drive.

Other technology in the SUV includes SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Waze, and Ford + Alexa compatibility. Buyers also get a wireless phone charging pad. Vehicle safety tech, including Ford Co-Pilot360 Assistant Plus, is optional.

That optional safety technology includes Enhanced Active Park Assessed, Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane-Centering, and all-wheel-drive disconnect. Ford has the order books open for the Edge ST-Line right now. It’s unclear when the first deliveries will take place.