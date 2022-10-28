Old Cars That Are Almost Extinct

There comes a point when old cars clear the roads and get replaced with modern ones. For most of them, this is of no consequence. Nobody laments the depletion of used 1983 Chevy Citations. Furthermore, certain rare cars like a Ferrari 250 GTO or Bugatti Atlantic are in a special category of vehicles that are so rare and so unique, they qualify to be museum pieces and will always be preserved. The aging cars that started out as average vehicles meant for either spirited driving on regular roads or hauling families to the movies do not usually get special efforts of preservation. At least, not until a fair amount of time passes, and that once-mundane automobile becomes interesting.

The world is full of these types of cars. And it can be hard to know what current models will become desirable in the future. Average passenger cars such as early '60s Impalas, once ubiquitous on American highways, now command hefty price tags and are wanted for customization by hotrodders and lowriders. Some of these average cars were produced by smaller companies, such as AMC, and by virtue of coming from a low-volume manufacturer, are increasingly hard to find in restorable or drivable condition. These are the kinds of cars in danger of extinction. They may have started life as moderately popular commuter cars, but fell out of favor and were then left to languish until rusting away or sold for scrap. Before any more are lost to history, here is a look at some old cars that are almost extinct.