The 80s Mitsubishi And Chrysler Crossover Car You Forgot Existed

Before it became part of the Nissan-Renault alliance in 2016, Japanese auto giant Mitsubishi had a string of highly impressive and sporting automobiles. Mitsubishi launched its first four-wheeled car in 1917 with the Model A. It wasn't until the 1960s that the automaker found its form with the first-gen Colt Galant, accompanied by similar success from the brand's commercial vehicle department.

Hungry for expansion to burgeoning worldwide markets, Mitsubishi sold a 15% stake to U.S. legacy automaker Chrysler in 1971. The turn of events led to the introduction of the Galant-based Dodge Colt in the US market that same year, the first rebadged Mitsubishi car sold by Chrysler. The deal pushed Mitsubishi's annual production to above 250,000 vehicles, further bolstered as Chrysler debuted the Sigma (also based on the Galant) in Australia by 1977.

The partnership went further in the rebadging business with the Galant-based Dodge Challenger (based on the Galant Lambda), Plymouth Sapporo, and Dodge Conquest, the latter known as the Mitsubishi Starion in other parts of the world.