Lamborghini re-creates the first Countach for one lucky buyer

One of the most iconic sports cars that Lamborghini has ever produced is the Countach. The first glimpse the public was given of that car happened in 1971 at the Geneva Motor Show. At the time, the LP 500 Countach was considered an “idea car.”

However, the LP 500 quickly became a hit and became the new model to replace the iconic Lamborghini Miura. The very first Countach that was seen in 1971 spent several years undergoing development and was eventually destroyed during crash testing in 1974. It remains disappeared. However, Lambo has now re-created the iconic car for one lucky collector and has been working on it since 2017.

Lambo says at the end of 2017, one of its important customers asked Polo Storico about the possibility of creating a reconstruction of the original Countach LP 500. The first several months of the design process were spent finding available material and analyzing whether it was possible to build the car.

Initially, work revolved around creating the platform chassis using a tubular frame that was different from the Countach models that followed that show car. Lamborghini then began to produce bodywork for the car and later the interior, including the instruments seen in the prototype. The vehicle was constructed entirely using original Lamborghini spare parts or restored components from 1971. Parts that couldn’t be restored or found as spares were completely rebuilt.

The special pink color is called Giallo Fly Speciale and is a yellow hue that’s very attractive on the car. Polo Storico produced an exact historical reconstruction of the show car in a 1:1 scale. Lamborghini says the car required 25,000 hours of work. Many details are still a mystery. We have no idea what sort of power is under the hood or how much the car cost.