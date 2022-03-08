The Story Of The Bricklin SV-1, One Of The Worst-Selling Sports Cars Ever

When talking about vintage sports cars with gullwing doors, the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and DeLorean DMC-12 are first in mind. However, all the way back in the 1970s, a quirky Canadian carmaker came up with a sports car with gullwing doors and called it the Bricklin SV-1. Bricklin Canada Ltd. produced the SV-1 in limited numbers from 1974 to 1975, a two-door, two-seat hatchback meant to compete with America's favorite sports car, the third-gen C3 Chevy Corvette Stingray.

From the looks alone, you wouldn't think of the SV-1 as a hallmark for advanced vehicle safety because, well, it's a sports car with gullwing doors. However, "safety" was the premise behind the SV-1's existence. The car's name, SV-1, is an abbreviation for "Safety Vehicle One" and Bricklin delivered by giving the vehicle a chassis-integrated steel roll cage, side-impact guardrails, a sleek and sturdy fiberglass body, and energy-absorbing front and rear bumpers.

And it worked. The Bricklin SV-1 performed surprisingly well in a 1974 crash test, making it among the safest sports cars of the era. However, all those safety features introduced a host of manufacturing difficulties and performance demerits that ultimately led to the SV-1's early demise.