It's Official: There's Only One Bender

News of Futurama's Hulu revival excited a number of series fans, but the sentiment changed when the voice of Bender "Bending" Rodriguez himself, John DiMaggio, expressed his dissatisfaction with both the project negotiations and the way the industry as a whole treats its talent. For a time it was uncertain if he would officially join the returning cast or not, and with the production already making it clear that it would find a new voice if the situation called for it fans began to worry.

"Negotiations are a natural part of working in showbusiness," DiMaggio said in his original statement on Twitter, "Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my 'Futurama' family." He also clarified that he doesn't just believe he should be paid more, but that the entire returning cast should as well — because he believes the industry is taking advantage of its artists.

Well, obligatory "good news, everyone!" reference: Deadline has revealed (and DiMaggio himself has confirmed) that Bender — the real Bender — is indeed back, baby!