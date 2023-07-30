5 Trucks Chevrolet Should Have Never Discontinued

The market for trucks is often subject to the winds of change. While in previous years, manufacturers would produce several models of pickup to cater to different buyers, as opposed to now, when manufacturers often only release variations of the most popular models. Chevrolet is one such truck manufacturer that currently only offers two different truck models — the Chevrolet Colorado and the Chevrolet Silverado. However, there are variants like the Silverado HD and the upcoming Silverado EV. These trucks are generally considered workhorses, as the Colorado can tow 7,700 pounds while the Silverado can trailer 13,300 pounds.

However, Chevrolet was founded in 1911, and when an automobile manufacturer has existed that long, their catalog features entire eras of vehicles. As such, Chevy has a lion's share of discontinued cars and trucks that many wouldn't mind coming back for one reason or another. Who wouldn't love a smaller truck or classic design that can turn heads? Here are some trucks that would undoubtedly receive a warm reception should the company decide to bring them out of retirement.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]