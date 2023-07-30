5 Trucks Chevrolet Should Have Never Discontinued
The market for trucks is often subject to the winds of change. While in previous years, manufacturers would produce several models of pickup to cater to different buyers, as opposed to now, when manufacturers often only release variations of the most popular models. Chevrolet is one such truck manufacturer that currently only offers two different truck models — the Chevrolet Colorado and the Chevrolet Silverado. However, there are variants like the Silverado HD and the upcoming Silverado EV. These trucks are generally considered workhorses, as the Colorado can tow 7,700 pounds while the Silverado can trailer 13,300 pounds.
However, Chevrolet was founded in 1911, and when an automobile manufacturer has existed that long, their catalog features entire eras of vehicles. As such, Chevy has a lion's share of discontinued cars and trucks that many wouldn't mind coming back for one reason or another. Who wouldn't love a smaller truck or classic design that can turn heads? Here are some trucks that would undoubtedly receive a warm reception should the company decide to bring them out of retirement.
The Chevrolet S-10 would fill in for the lack of smaller trucks
A truck that was very popular at one time and would be awesome to see again is the Chevrolet S-10. As the successor of the Chevrolet LUX, the S-10 was born from the fuel crisis of the 1970s. As such, the Chevy S-10 focused on being smaller than similar vehicles and paid special attention to fuel economy to deal with the skyrocketing cost of gasoline. Eventually reaching the market in 1982 and produced until 2004, the S-10 was slightly bigger than its predecessor, though still smaller than Chevrolet's other truck at the time, the C10.
Considering the length of time the S-10 was produced, there were two generations of the truck, and eventually, Chevrolet dropped the hyphen in the name with later models. Probably best known as the S-10 Blazer, this truck saw several improvements over its lifespan, which included a four-wheel drive option or an extended cab, as well as an upgrade to a hydraulic-controlled clutch. Surprisingly, there was even an all-electric model of the S-10 that was produced from 1997 to 1998. At the end of the day, a smaller pickup truck than some of the behemoths currently on the road would certainly be a welcome option for some truck enthusiasts.
The Chevy Cameo helped bring trucks to the masses
Another infamous offering that Chevrolet has discontinued is the esteemed Cameo Carrier pickup truck. The Chevy Cameo is easily one of the most essential trucks to have ever graced the automobile market, and the reason for this is that before the advent of this vehicle, trucks were often considered just a means to an end. The Chevy Cameo, however, decided to shift this public opinion, and instead of a truck simply being a tool, the Chevy Cameo was comfortable and worthy of everyday use. Produced from 1955 to 1959, the Chevy Cameo was costly then, with a price tag of $1,835 — $400 more than the standard issue Chevy pickup truck.
The Chevy Cameo was worth the extra cash because it took several design elements from cars, such as rounded hubcaps, a radio, carpeted interior (a first for trucks), and a two-tone paint job. Ultimately, the Chevy Cameo completely changed the way people look at trucks, and it would be interesting to see if a new iteration could capture this same magic.
The Chevrolet 454 SS pickup truck adds speed to practicality
The Chevrolet 454 SS is a more sporty truck that Chevrolet needs to bring back. Produced briefly from 1990 to 1993, the Chevy 454 SS truck continued Chevrolet's trend of trying something different. While the Chevy Cameo proved to people that trucks could be luxurious and perfect for daily use, the Chevy 454 SS proved that trucks could also be lightning fast. This is because the Chevy 454 SS contained a 454 cubic inch V-8 engine capable of producing horsepower upwards of 230 – just 15 horsepower shy of the 1990 Camaro IROC-Z.
By 1991, the Chevy 454 SS underwent a shift to a four-speed autobox, which saw the truck's horsepower increase to 255. In other words, the Chevy 454 SS was exceptionally fast for a truck. Unfortunately, only a few were ever produced. The total production run for the truck numbered 17,000, which means that not many people may know of or be able to recognize the Chevy 454 SS. Still, it would be nice to see Chevrolet again have a speedy truck that isn't too bulky.
The Chevy C10 can still be sold for $50,000
The Chevy C10 pickup truck is another example of a retired vehicle with a dedicated following. Manufactured from 1960 to 1987, the C10 featured a two-wheel drive system capable of hauling upwards of a half-ton. This means that the C10 could pull some weight, but what made the C10 so special was its iconic square-bodied design. The C10 can still net anywhere from $15,000 to $50,000 even today, depending on the condition.
Since the C10 was produced for almost 30 years, there have several different versions of the famous truck, though the 1980 model had a V-8 engine that could produce 172 horsepower and had optional power steering. In addition, this version of the C10 also had a steel body, which added to its weight and resilience. Versatile, durable, and easy to work with and customize, the C10 is a sorely missed truck.
The Chevy Apache is one of the most iconic trucks of all time
A successor to the Chevy Cameo, the Chevy Apache was produced from 1958 to 1959. Sharing some similarities with the Chevy Cameo, the Chevy Apache has that old-school style with rounded edges, quadruple headlights, and spacious interiors reminiscent of passenger cars. However, the engine specifications remained consistent since the Chevy Apache was only produced over two years. The Apache typically contains the Chevrolet 235 Thriftmaster V-6 engine that can produce up to 145 horsepower, though there were different, specialized, and rare iterations available, with one version sporting a V-8 engine.
Although not as peppy or strong as other discontinued Chevys, the Apache is one of its most famous vehicles. Speaking with KCET, Chevy Apache enthusiast Wes Thurston said, "It was the truck for working people, and they made it easy to work on the engine. All you need is wrenches. Now you have computers, and you have to take a truck in for every little thing." As another truck designed to be rugged and easy to understand and repair, the Chevy Apache has long been a part of Americana and would be welcomed back with open arms.
