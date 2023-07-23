5 Cars Chevrolet Should Have Never Discontinued

Chevrolet is one of the oldest, most well-known American auto manufacturers, so it's no surprise that the list of cars it has produced is as long as it is varied. There's been Chevy trucks, Chevy sedans, Chevy sports cars, and everything in between. While some are more famous — like the Corvette, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary – others are interesting footnotes in the company's history.

Many admirers of the manufacturer would love to see some of their favorite discontinued models come back, whether for aesthetic or nostalgic reasons or because they were well-made and pulled from the market before their time. But some beloved lines, like the full-bodied Monte Carlo and Caprice, may not make sense in the modern day, when traffic and gas prices punish large, wide cars. And while Chevy's trucks have their fair share of admirers, it was never the company's forte. But there are several models that are not only missed, but would still fit right in today and have something to offer current drivers. Here are some of the cars Chevrolet should have never discontinued.