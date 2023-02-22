Here's How Fast The 1969 Chevrolet Nova SS Really Is

If you've ever taken a marketing class, then you might have heard about how Chevrolet had difficulty selling its Nova automobile in Spanish-speaking countries because Nova translates to "doesn't go" in Spanish. That story, while entertaining, is an urban legend because the Nova did sell well worldwide and it certainly could go, particularly the Super Sport versions (abbreviated "SS").

Originally, the Nova was a trim level for the Chevy II compact car, but in 1969, Chevrolet dropped the Chevy II badging and the Nova became its own distinct model. More importantly, the late '60s heralded the availability of a 396-cubic-inch big block V8 in the Nova SS. Although even bigger big block motors like the 454-cubic-inch displacement V8 would be available in other cars like the Chevelle SS and Corvette, the 396 provided plenty of motivation in the Nova, which was considered a fairly small car at the time.

Without question, the fastest Nova in 1969 would be a Super Sport equipped with the optional L78 396-cubic-inch motor that produced 375 horsepower, backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. Opting to shift your own gears was key for serious drag racers because 50-plus years ago, automatic transmissions were not as sophisticated as they are today. They were limited to three speeds at best and had bulky, fluid-filled torque converters that created parasitic drag.