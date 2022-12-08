10 Classic Chevrolets We Want To Make A Modern Comeback

"Baseball, Hotdogs, Apple Pie and Chevrolet" in the 1970s, and "The Heartbeat of America" featured in commercials from 1987 to 1994, were perhaps the most well-known Chevrolet slogans heard over the years (via Car Directory). These mantras represent an automaker that has produced more than 200 million cars and trucks since it was founded on November 3, 1911 (via All American Made). One of the three largest automakers in the U.S., Chevrolet has had a significant impact on the American (and the world) automobile industry, producing some of the most innovative and recognizable cars and trucks over its long history.

Chevrolet autos have combined attractive designs, performance, and reliability, making icons such as the Camaro, Chevelle, and Corvette essential elements for the development of automobile technology. Many of these have become classics and the obsession of car collectors worldwide. Furthermore, Chevrolet's countless innovations have been adopted by many of its competitors. The automaker built the first fuel-injected engine in 1957 after introducing the small-block V-8 design in 1955, which was continuously produced for more years than any other mass-produced engine in the world. Chevy still makes a V-8 Camaro to compete with Mustang and Challenger.

While not all Chevy models were winners and many have come and gone during the company's long history, some were exceptional in their era and could be extraordinary once again. Here are 10 discontinued classic Chevrolets we would like to make a modern comeback.