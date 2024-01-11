What Happened To Xzibit After Pimp My Ride?

A successful show that spawned several international adaptations, "Pimp My Ride" ran on MTV between 2004 and 2007. If you watched the show during this time, you likely remember the show's host Xzibit, who helped people transform or "pimp" their cars. While the show had its over-the-top moments, it became a sensation nonetheless, thanks to the iconic car upgrades and Xzibit's charismatic presence.

Xzibit was a talented and established rapper who had a following before the show, but the show elevated his fame to a whole different level. Because of how popular both the show and Xzibit were, it surprised viewers when "Pimp My Ride" was canceled after just six seasons.

The show's untimely cancellation also affected Xzibit's finances rather significantly. From earning $497,175 in 2007 when he starred in "Pimp My Ride," the rapper's income dropped to $67,510 in 2008 after the show's cancellation. Eventually, Xzibit proceeded to file for bankruptcy. Here's what he's been up to over the years.