What Happened To Xzibit After Pimp My Ride?
A successful show that spawned several international adaptations, "Pimp My Ride" ran on MTV between 2004 and 2007. If you watched the show during this time, you likely remember the show's host Xzibit, who helped people transform or "pimp" their cars. While the show had its over-the-top moments, it became a sensation nonetheless, thanks to the iconic car upgrades and Xzibit's charismatic presence.
Xzibit was a talented and established rapper who had a following before the show, but the show elevated his fame to a whole different level. Because of how popular both the show and Xzibit were, it surprised viewers when "Pimp My Ride" was canceled after just six seasons.
The show's untimely cancellation also affected Xzibit's finances rather significantly. From earning $497,175 in 2007 when he starred in "Pimp My Ride," the rapper's income dropped to $67,510 in 2008 after the show's cancellation. Eventually, Xzibit proceeded to file for bankruptcy. Here's what he's been up to over the years.
Xzibit's journey before and after Pimp My Ride
Xzibit undoubtedly found success as the host of "Pimp My Ride." But he was no stranger to fame and was certainly not hurting for money prior to the show starting. Before he hosted the popular auto reality show, he rapped with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Eminem and Dr. Dre. Over time, though, his music career began to suffer, and that's what pushed him toward hosting "Pimp My Ride."
After the show ended, Xzibit started to face financial and legal setbacks. Not letting these challenges deter him, the rapper refocused his talents towards acting and entrepreneurship. Since the cancellation of "Pimp My Ride," Xzibit has appeared in movies like "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," "American Violet," and "Sun Dogs." He has also appeared in television shows like "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," "Detroit 1-8-7," and "Hawaii Squad," to name a few. He starred as himself in the documentary "Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap," as well.
Financial struggles, entrepreneurial success
Financial struggles were a significant theme in Xzibit's life post-"Pimp My Ride." The rapper, at one point, owed the IRS $959,523 in delinquent federal taxes. Xzibit's 2009 bankruptcy filing provided a shocking glimpse into the state of his financial affairs.
Court records showed that the rapper listed assets worth $739,433 and liabilities to the tune of over $1.4 million. What was even more surprising was that the auto show host didn't even own a car. He was, instead, leasing a Range Rover for $2,230 per month. Despite the many financial hurdles Xzibit had to encounter after the cancellation of his show, he demonstrated resilience and went on to establish his own cannabis brand, Napalm — named after one of his music albums.
In recent years, Xzibit's Napalm has taken significant strides forward. In 2022, Forbes announced Napalm's exclusive partnership with Buddies Brand Inc., a significant player in the cannabis retail market. The following year, Napalm collaborated with Flora Arbor to produce and deliver premium cannabis products in Illinois.
At least for now, it appears that Xzibit is continuing to reinvent himself, and is thriving in his new ventures.