The 10 Most Iconic Land Rover Models Ever Produced

To say that the new Land Rover Defender had big shoes to fill would be an understatement — the original has become one of the most iconic British cars ever made and cultivated an enthusiastic fan base all over the globe. However, tightening safety and emissions regulations had seen it forced out of most key markets for Land Rover, and so an all-new successor was needed to keep up with the competition. The new Defender 90 debuted for the 2020 model year, with the larger Defender 110 and Defender 130 following in due course.

Land Rover has managed to pull off a very tricky balancing act with the latest generation of the SUV. It has overhauled every part of the car to compete against increasingly luxurious off-road rivals, but without losing too much of the boxy charm that made it such a hit in the first place. It might not satisfy the purists — leaving that job to the Ineos Grenadier – but it opens the Defender up to a much wider audience. Some of that audience will appreciate its improved off-road capabilities, and some will likely only ever use the car for the school or grocery run. It might not be the rough-and-ready farmer's favorite it once was, but there's no doubt that the latest Defender will play a key role in shaping Land Rover's fortunes for the foreseeable future.