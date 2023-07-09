2023 Land Rover Defender 110 Review: Between Two Worlds

Personality is almost as tough to define as it is to fake, so you'll just have to take my word for it that little in the SUV category comes close to the charming Land Rover Defender. Maybe we can blame the nameplate's lengthy absence from North America for part of that, fueling more than two decades of cross-Atlantic envy. Still, even with the Defender's foibles (and premium price) now clear, it's hard not to be swayed.

I confess, I'm a sucker for the new Defender's aesthetic. Poised between burly off-roader fare like the Wrangler and Bronco, and luxe-trucks like a Range Rover, I think it holds up equally in either two-door 90 form or this four-door 110 configuration. Even the stretched Defender 130 — with its more capacious three rows of seats — looks decent, despite its jutting rear.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

All have the same blend of rugged precision that works so well. The chunky headlamp clusters take on a moody frown when the truncated circular daytime running lights spring into action; the slab-sided proportions and dual-tone finish leave the Defender looking stacked and muscular. At the rear, crisp lines meet Land Rover's playful LED lighting.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Venture off-road — or even into some post-storm puddles — and their 3D sculpting turns them into snazzy little mud-gobblers, but I can't really be angry when they look so good. The same goes for the 20-inch wheels, a $800 option for their satin dark gray finish: they mess up easy, but perhaps a Defender only looks right when it's flecked with dirt.