2022 Range Rover Review: Luxury SUV Is Subtly Splendid

Standing out in the luxury SUV category isn't easy, especially when you intentionally avoid bling. In an age of Maybach, Urus, Bentayga, and Cullinan — not to mention new additions like Purosangue and BMW's XM — opting for subtlety seems like a non-starter. Yet that's just, relatively speaking, what Land Rover's new Range Rover attempts, and the results are undoubtedly surprising.

Heritage helps, of course. Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and others are all newcomers to the SUV world; Land Rover's flagship nameplate, in contrast, launched more than five decades ago. As a result, the 2022 Range Rover can afford a little more balance in its "show and tell," with a legacy of cosseting and capability that requires no shouting.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

All the same, the whims of luxe car buyers are notoriously changeable. Badge prestige is important, but so too are technology and unique features, not to mention superlative-worthy performance. With the competition fiercer than ever, the question is really whether the Range Rover is leaning too heavily on lineage to truly hold its own.