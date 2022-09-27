2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB First Drive: Living Like The Super-Rich

Join me, won't you please, in considering the long and shapely legs of the super-rich, and how well they'll fit into the 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB). It's hard to capture just how shocking the Bentayga was, when Bentley first revealed it back in 2015. The storied British automaker's first SUV was accused of upending tradition, of losing touch with heritage, of — maybe worst of all — the wrong sort of profligacy.

Today, of course, that decision seems nothing so much as prescient. The Bentayga now makes up 40% of Bentley's total sales, and it helped usher in our current age of vastly luxurious trucks from automakers better known for their limos and sports cars. Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and even Ferrari have all followed suit, not to mention Aston Martin and Mercedes-Maybach, recognizing that while the whims of the wealthy may be fickle, the super SUV is apparently here to stay.