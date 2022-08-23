Everything You Need To Know About Bentley's EV

In a recent interview with Automotive News, Bentley's CEO Adrian Hallmark confirmed the inevitable: an electric Bentley was on the way soon. With many other VW Group brands already featuring electric cars in their lineup, it seemed only a matter of time until the Crewe-based manufacturer joined the club. If the recent success of fellow VW stablemate Porsche's Taycan is anything to go by, it seems likely that an EV would have the potential to significantly boost Bentley's sales figures, which are already at record levels. But, the question remains, can they get the formula right on the first try?

Bentley seems to be confident about its prospects, claiming that the car's unique selling point will be its "effortless overtaking," enabled by some acceleration figures that seem almost too good to be true. After a period of flagging sales at the start of the century, the past decade has been very kind to Bentley, which has managed to rejuvenate itself to appeal to a fresh batch of well-heeled clients. This new EV might well be its golden ticket to keep itself ahead of the pack, but there's a lot riding on the as-yet-unnamed car.